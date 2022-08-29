France to host Ukraine recovery forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Ukraine recovery forum is to be held in Paris this October, the country’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at an annual meeting of French entrepreneurs under the auspices of the MEDEF business association, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

“At the level of our governments - Ukraine and France - we are preparing to hold such an initiative in Paris in the autumn - a forum on the recovery of Ukraine. I invite your companies to participate in this initiative,” Zelenskyy said.

He also emphasized the importance of rebuilding Ukraine after the war.

The president assured French businesspersons that Ukraine could provide them with thousands of contracts and thousands of jobs.

News.Az