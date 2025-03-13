France welcomes conclusion of Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday welcomed the conclusion of negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the text of the draft peace agreement.

“I welcome the announcement of the conclusion of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Macron wrote on X, News.Az reports citing The Caspian Post.

“There are now no remaining obstacles to the signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which should pave the way for a lasting peace in the South Caucasus,” the French president stated.

Earlier today, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry announced that the negotiations on the text of the draft Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been concluded.

“We also reiterate the long-lasting and principled position of Azerbaijan that the amendment to Armenia’s constitution to eliminate the claims against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is a prerequisite to allow the signing of the negotiated text. Furthermore, we emphasize the necessity to formally abolish the obsolete and dysfunctional Minsk Group and related structures of the OSCE,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

For its part, Yerevan also confirmed that Armenia has agreed to Azerbaijan’s proposals on the uncoordinated articles of the draft peace treaty.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry stated that both sides had reached an agreement on the draft "Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan."

News.Az