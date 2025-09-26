France’s national debt soars to €3.4 trillion

+ ↺ − 16 px

France’s public debt climbed above €3.4 trillion in the second quarter of this year, reaching 115.6 percent of GDP, according to new official figures.

It comes as the country's new prime minister, Sebastien Lecornu, is trying to get support from political parties, unions and businesses to draft a budget for 2026, which needs to go before parliament by October 7, News.Az reports, citing France 24.

Meanwhile, the country's national rail operator SNCF is introducing a new ultra-premium class as it faces increasing international competition.

