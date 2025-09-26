Yandex metrika counter

France’s national debt soars to €3.4 trillion

France’s national debt soars to €3.4 trillion
France’s public debt climbed above €3.4 trillion in the second quarter of this year, reaching 115.6 percent of GDP, according to new official figures.

It comes as the country's new prime minister, Sebastien Lecornu, is trying to get support from political parties, unions and businesses to draft a budget for 2026, which needs to go before parliament by October 7, News.Az reports, citing France 24.

Meanwhile, the country's national rail operator SNCF is introducing a new ultra-premium class as it faces increasing international competition. 


