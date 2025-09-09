Macron names ally Sébastien Lecornu as new French PM
Source: BBC
French President Emmanuel Macron has named close ally Sébastien Lecornu as new French prime minister, 24 hours after a vote of confidence ousted François Bayrou as head of his government, News.az reports citing BBC.
Lecornu, 39, was among the favourites to take over the job, and has spent the past three years as armed forces minister, with a focus on France's response to Russia's war in Ukraine.
In a statement the Elysée Palace said he had been given the task of consulting political parties with the aim of adopting France's next budget.
Bayrou had visited the president hours earlier to hand in his resignation, paving the way for Lecornu to become the fifth prime minister of Macron's second term as president.