Fraud gang jailed over £6m scam targeting elderly investors

A group of fraudsters who stole £6 million from over 150 victims—mostly elderly—have been jailed following a major investigation by City of London Police. The scam was led by David Clarkson, 70, who impersonated insurance brokers and forged documents to trick victims into fake property investments promising high returns.

Clarkson was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison, while accomplices Lillian Milner, who bought a Porsche with stolen money, and her husband Graham were jailed for five-and-a-half and three-and-a-half years respectively. Other members received sentences ranging from four-and-a-half years to suspended terms, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Victims, many aged between 60 and 90, were targeted through cold calls, fake brochures, and high-pressure tactics. One described the experience as “mentally consuming” and said it destroyed their faith in humanity.

The scam operated through a fake company, Sable Intl Ltd, and was exposed after suspicious payments were flagged in 2016. Police and bank staff managed to recover over £2 million. Authorities say the case highlights the need for vigilance and serves as a warning to those who prey on the vulnerable.

