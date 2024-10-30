Freddie Freeman strikes again with record-breaking homer in World Series

Freddie Freeman has once more proven himself as a true Yankees nemesis, hammering a 2-1 pitch from Yankees starter Luis Gil into the right-field stands for a two-run homer.

This early blast gave the Dodgers a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning of Game 4 of the World Series, News.Az reports.With this homer, Freeman has now hit home runs in six consecutive World Series games — a new Fall Classic record. This feat feels all too familiar for baseball fans, as Freeman also homered in Games 5 and 6 of the 2021 World Series while playing for the Braves against the Astros.Interestingly, Freeman hadn't recorded a single extra-base hit during the NLDS or NLCS, yet he's been unstoppable against the Yankees in this series. Showing enthusiasm as he rounded the bases, Freeman celebrated his homer emphatically, and was greeted by choreographed cheers from his teammates as he crossed home plate, bringing the Dodgers dugout to life.

News.Az