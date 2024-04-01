News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
World Series
Tag:
World Series
Los Angeles Dodgers edge Blue Jays 5–4 to capture World Series title
03 Nov 2025-10:50
Dodgers defeat Blue Jays 3–1 to force World Series game seven
01 Nov 2025-09:01
Rookie Trey Yesavage dominates Dodgers, sends Blue Jays to World Series brink
30 Oct 2025-09:34
Freeman strikes again as Dodgers beat Blue Jays in World Series thriller -
VIDEO
28 Oct 2025-11:35
Blue Jays return to World Series after 32-year wait
21 Oct 2025-09:17
Shohei Ohtani shines as Dodgers defeat Brewers to reach World Series
18 Oct 2025-12:33
Dodgers to celebrate World Series championship with parade
31 Oct 2024-11:57
Freddie Freeman shines as Dodgers’ World Series MVP with historic performance
31 Oct 2024-10:30
Dodgers claim 2024 World Series title with victory over Yankees
31 Oct 2024-09:59
Freddie Freeman strikes again with record-breaking homer in World Series
30 Oct 2024-04:41
Latest News
US and Denmark to discuss Greenland next week, says Rubio
Ferrari once owned by Trump to auction for $1 million
Moscow demands US protect Russian crew on seized tanker
Zelensky says he lacks clear security pledge from allies
Azerbaijan, South Korea discuss youth and sports cooperation
Turkish President meets Malaysian PM Anwar in Ankara
China probes Japan over dumping semiconductor material
Azerbaijan to supply oil to Armenia on January 8
Chechnya's Kadyrov names his 20-year-old son as Acting Deputy PM
Azerbaijan and Syria to establish Business Council
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31