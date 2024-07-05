French election: Over 50 candidates, activists assaulted amid fears of violence

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 51 candidates or political activists were attacked during the ongoing election campaign in France as fears of violence surged ahead of the weekend’s runoff vote, News.Az reports citing AFP.

"This campaign is short and yet we already have 51 candidates, substitutes and activists who have been physically assaulted," Gérald Darmanin told BFMTV.More than 30 people have been arrested, he said.Last month, President Emmanuel Macron made the gamble of calling parliamentary elections just weeks before Paris hosts the Olympics, after the far right trounced his centrist alliance in European elections.Darmanin said 30,000 police would be deployed on Sunday to secure the vote, including 5,000 in Paris and its suburbs.

News.Az