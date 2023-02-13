French foreign ministry urges its citizens to leave Belarus immediately

+ ↺ − 16 px

France’s foreign ministry has recommended French nationals refrain from visiting Belarus and called on those who remain in the country to leave as soon as possible, News.az reports citing TASS.

"Amid the Russian army offensive in Ukraine and the closure of Belarus’ airspace, we strongly advise you to refrain from visiting Belarus," the ministry said on Monday.

It also called on French nationals staying in Belarus "to leave the country immediately by motor transport across the borders with Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland.".

News.Az