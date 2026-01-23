French government survives non-confidence votes

A motion tabled by left-wing parties, excluding the Socialists, won the support of 269 members of parliament, while a separate motion submitted by the far-right National Rally secured only 142 votes, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Both fell short of the 288 votes required to bring down the government.

Lecornu had on Monday staked the government’s responsibility on the adoption of the revenue measures, making use of Article 49.3, which allows legislation to be passed without a vote in the National Assembly. The move marked a reversal of a pledge he made upon taking office to limit reliance on the controversial constitutional provision.

“This budget is not the budget of one camp, nor of a particular strategy — it is a workable budget,” Lecornu argued ahead of the vote, saying he remained committed to keeping the public deficit at 5% of GDP, down from 5.4% in 2025.

The no-confidence motions stood little chance of succeeding after the Socialist Party signalled earlier in the week that it would not bring down the government over the budget.

Socialist leader Olivier Faure said his party had secured key concessions during negotiations, including higher in-work benefits for low-income households, €1 meals for students, and the extension of a levy on large companies – a measure expected to raise nearly €8bn.