French minister backs Orange’s shutdown in Marseille

Minister Jean-Pierre Farandou said Orange “made the right decision” and urged stronger police action against drug trafficking. The move follows rising gang violence in the city, underscored by the recent killing of 20-year-old Mehdi Kessaci, brother of an anti-drug campaigner, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Orange representatives described conditions near the site as “absolutely critical.”

Le Parisien also reported that BNP Paribas plans to leave a northern Paris site employing 2,000 people due to worsening crime, though the bank said the move is tied to a lease ending and wider staff redeployment.