French parliament pays tribute to Muslim worshipper killed in mosque attack

French lawmakers observed a minute of silence on Tuesday in honor of Aboubakar Cisse, who was fatally stabbed at a mosque last week in the southern Gard region, as reported by broadcaster BFMTV.

The tribute was announced earlier by National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet, who described the killing as a "cowardly assassination" that "shocked the nation," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Braun-Pivet said the decision to hold the tribute was made following consultations with several parliamentary group leaders, despite the absence of an initial consensus.

She emphasized the importance of marking the moment "with sobriety and dignity," citing widespread public emotion and the need to counter the "vile exploitation" of Cisse’s death.

The tribute took place shortly after 3 p.m. local time (1300GMT).

It came amid political tensions. Mathilde Panot, leader of the La France Insoumise (LFI) group, said Braun-Pivet had initially rejected the proposal, citing pressure from the far-right Rassemblement National (RN).

"The minute of silence in honor of Aboubakar Cisse will take place despite the initial refusal by the Assembly President and Le Pen. We did not give up. It is our honor that the national representation does not trivialize such a grave Islamophobic crime," Panot wrote on X.

According to a participant in the conference of group leaders, RN head Marine Le Pen warned against the "instrumentalization" of the tribute by left-wing parties, highlighting that minutes of silence are typically reserved in cases with unanimous agreement.

The suspected attacker, identified as Olivier H., a French citizen of Bosnian origin born in 2004, surrendered to authorities late Sunday at a police station in Italy after spending days on the run, according to Franceinfo.

He was taken into custody, and extradition proceedings are underway to return him to France.

Authorities said the 24-year-old victim, a Malian national, was stabbed between 40 and 50 times while praying inside the mosque early Friday.

