French PM Lecornu survives two no-confidence votes

Photo: Reuters

France’s government survived its first no-confidence vote in the National Assembly on Thursday, after Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu’s decision to suspend a key pension reform secured backing from several left-wing lawmakers.

The motion, filed by the hard-left, was backed by 271 members of parliament. 289 votes were needed for the motion to pass, News.Az reports, citing French media.

As expected, Lecornu's government has survived a second no-confidence vote, this one backed by the far-right National Rally.

The motion received 144 votes in favour, far short of the 289 needed.

Seven lawmakers from the centre-left Socialist Party supported the leftist France Unbowed's no-confidence motion in Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu's government, against 62 members of the Socialist-led parliamentrary group who voted against the motion.

Lecornu's pledge to suspend the controversial pension reform until the 2027 presidential vote has been widely seen as a concession to the centre-left group to convince them not to vote to topple his fragile government.


News.Az 

