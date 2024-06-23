French PM rules out Macron's resignation after parliamentary elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has ruled out the resignation of President Emmanuel Macron after the snap parliamentary elections, News.Az reports.

"Whatever the result, the president will remain in office. The only question is who will become prime minister and gain a majority in parliament," Attal said in an interview with Le Parisien.On June 9, Macron decided to dissolve the National Assembly (the lower house of the French parliament) against the backdrop of the defeat of his supporters in the elections to the European Parliament. The first round of early elections to the National Assembly will take place on June 30, and the second - on July 7

News.Az