French presidential candidate Zemmour greeted by protesters in Armenia

Eric Zemmour, a far-right candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, was greeted by a group of hostile protesters on Saturday evening upon his arrival at Yerevan airport in Armenia.

Twenty protesters, including French, greeted Eric Zemmour by chanting “Racist!” and holding up signs in French “Not welcome, Eric Zemmour”, said an AFP journalist.

“We are there to inform the Armenians of who Éric Zemmour is. He’s a very dangerous man, he’s a fascist”, said Chiriné Orguekian, a 25-year-old Frenchwoman. Eric Zemmour, whose program for the visit scheduled until Tuesday was not immediately known, quickly left the scene.

Zemmour is accompanied by the former sovereignist MEP Philippe de Villiers.

