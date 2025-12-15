French Senate gears up for pre-Christmas budget showdown

On Monday, the French Senate set the stage for a crucial week of fiscal planning for 2026 by approving its version of next year's state budget, which includes significant spending cuts.

The Senate and France's more powerful lower house, the National Assembly, must now find a compromise in a process akin to a U.S.-style conference committee set to take place Friday, News.Az reports citing Politico.

If that process fails it will considerably diminish the chances of France getting a new budget wrapped by the end of the year. One National Assembly official told POLITICO the meeting will be “make or break."