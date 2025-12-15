France and Italy aligned on need to delay final Mercosur vote

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed on the need to delay a final European Union vote on the Mercosur trade deal, two sources familiar with the discussion told Reuters on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.



France has been trying to rally other EU countries to form a blocking minority against the deal negotiated by the European Commission. A vote was expected in Brussels this week.

