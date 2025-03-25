Friendly Belarus-Azerbaijan ties will boost bilateral relations, says President Lukashenko

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

“I cordially congratulate you on the wonderful holiday of Novruz, symbolizing the awakening of nature, the beginning of a new phase of life, and belief in a better future.

I am confident that the existing friendly relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan will contribute to further expanding bilateral relations in all areas for the benefit of the peoples of both countries,” the President of Belarus said in his message.

“On this remarkable holiday, I wish you strong health and success in the successful implementation of your plans, as well as peace and tranquility to the people of your country,” President Aleksandr Lukashenko added.

News.Az