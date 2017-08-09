Fruit and vegetable prices in Russia may drop 15% in coming months

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fruit and vegetable prices may potentially decline by 15% in coming months, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development said on Wednesday, TASS reported.

"Inflation was 3.9% year-on-year in July, falling below the target level of the Bank of Russia. Dramatic slowdown of annual inflation was caused in the first instance by a significant drop in fruit and vegetable prices after supplies of the new harvest started. The potential of fruit and vegetable price drop is not exhausted yet and is amount 15% in next months," the ministry said.

