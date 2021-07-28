Fruitful partnership between Azerbaijan, Israel — solid foundation for development of relations: minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Friendship and fruitful partnership between Azerbaijan and Israel is a solid foundation for the development of bilateral relations, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted.

"During the meeting with Minister of Construction and Housing of Israel Ze'ev Elkin, we expressed satisfaction with the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel and discussed ways to strengthen our partnership," the minister wrote.

News.Az

