FSB detains another St. Petersburg metro attack suspect in Moscow

A terrorist attack in the Saint Petersburg subway on April 3 left 16 people dead.

A native of Central Asia was detained in Moscow on Thursday on suspicion of involvement in the April 3 terrorist attack in the St. Petersburg metro, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement, Sputnik International reports.

"On May 11, 2017, the FSB of Russia, on request by the Russian Investigative Committee, searched for and detained a citizen of one of the Central Asian republics, Ermatov M.B., involved in the illicit trafficking of explosives and with suspected links to St. Petersburg suicide bomber Akbarzhon Dzhalilov," the FSB said in a statement.

According to the statement, the FSB operatives are investigating Ermatov's possible involvement in the attack that killed 16 people, including the perpetrator.

On April 3, an explosion occurred in the St. Petersburg underground on the stretch of rail between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut metro stations at around 3 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT).

