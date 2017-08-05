Funding approved for construction of road in Zagatala
- 05 Aug 2017 19:20
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 124208
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/funding-approved-for-construction-of-road-in-zagatala Copied
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for the construction of a road in Zagatala, Trend reports.
Under the presidential order, AZN8.9 million is allocated from the State Budget for the construction of Aliabad-Mughanli-Faldarli-Gandakh-Yengiyan-Aliabad highway connecting 7 residential areas with the population of 23,000 people.
News.Az