Funding approved for construction of road in Zagatala

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for the construction of a road in Zagatala, Trend reports.

Under the presidential order, AZN8.9 million is allocated from the State Budget for the construction of Aliabad-Mughanli-Faldarli-Gandakh-Yengiyan-Aliabad highway connecting 7 residential areas with the population of 23,000 people.

