Future of Ripple: What to expect from XRP's price?
The analysis of Ripple (XRP) highlights critical levels that will determine its future movement. After a recent surge, XRP hit strong resistance at $0.70, leading to a market correction. Currently, the key support level is at $0.60. If XRP breaks through the $0.75 resistance, it could begin a new uptrend. However, if the $0.60 support fails, further decline is possible. Traders should focus on these crucial levels.
For a detailed analysis, visit Cryptopotato .
