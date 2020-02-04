Gabala starts exporting hazelnuts to Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

New nut orchards have been laid in Gabala on an area of more than 2,000 hectares, the area of existing orchards has reached 7,069 hectares over the past few years.

In 2019 it was produced 8,700 tons of hazelnuts harvested, received more than AZN 26 million of revenues from sales of products, and hired more than 20,000 employees.

ABC.AZ reports that the statement was made by Sabuhi Abdullayev, the head of the executive power of Gabala district.

Abdullayev pointed out that the supplied hazelnuts were processed at Gabala nut processing plant and are exported to Italy, Germany and Russia: "The output produced at other industrial enterprises of Gabala is delivered to 27 countries. Besides, about 5 million roses for AZN 2 million were grown and exported to the local market. The roses were grown at the greenhouse of AzRose LLC, equipped with the most high-tech equipment.”

News.Az

News.Az