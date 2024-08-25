Yandex metrika counter

Gabon confirms first mpox case

Gabon has reported its first case of mpox, according to a statement from the country's health ministry, which did not specify the variant involved, News.Az reports.

The World Health Organization has labeled mpox a global public health emergency following an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which has spread to neighboring countries and introduced a new variant, clade Ib, raising concerns about its transmission rate.

The Gabonese health ministry announced that a 30-year-old man, who had recently returned from Uganda and presented with fever and skin lesions typical of mpox, tested positive for the disease.

