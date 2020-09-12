Galatasaray-Neftchi game venue changed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The venue of the match between the Galatasaray and Neftchi in the Europa League second qualifying round has been changed.

Neftchi announced Friday that the UEFA allowed the match to be held in Baku Olympic Stadium, which was earlier set to be played at Bakcell Arena.

The change was approved following a request by the Azerbaijani club and with the consent of both teams.

The match will take place on Sept. 17 behind closed doors due to the coronavirus crisis.

News.Az

News.Az