Garabagh separatists attempted coup in Armenia, says PM Pashinyan
- 10 Apr 2024 05:35
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 194988
- World
“A group of delegates from Garabagh wanted to seize power in Armenia,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today during the discussion of the report on the conclusions of the government's plan for 2023 in the National Assembly, News.az reports.
Pashinyan said that he has information and even evidence about this plan.