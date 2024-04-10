Yandex metrika counter

Garabagh separatists attempted coup in Armenia, says PM Pashinyan

“A group of delegates from Garabagh wanted to seize power in Armenia,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today during the discussion of the report on the conclusions of the government's plan for 2023 in the National Assembly, News.az reports.

Pashinyan said that he has information and even evidence about this plan.


