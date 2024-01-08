Garegin Nzhdeh’s ideology promoted in Armenia, says Azerbaijani MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Dashnak ideology and Nazi elements have recently become widespread in Armenia, and the celebration of Nazi criminal Garegin Nzhdeh’s birthday in Armenia is testimony to the prevalence of dangerous tendencies in this country, Azerbaijani MP Tural Ganjali told News.Az.

“Garegin Nzhdeh’s name went down in history as someone who collaborated with Nazi Germany. Unfortunately, the ideology of Garegin Nzhdeh is promoted in Armenia today,” the lawmaker said.

MP Ganjali stated that Nzhdeh’s ideology and neo-Nazi ideology are related to each other.

“The possible further expansion of this ideology in Armenia can result in the collapse of this country. Ideas based on racial supremacy often lead to great wars. Usually, the society in which these ideologies prevail collapses. The Armenian public should understand that these ideologies led to the collapse of Nazi Germany at the time,” he said.

“Armenia still refuses to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan. Armenia has failed to fulfill its obligations in the post-conflict period. Therefore, in such a context, the promotion of Nzhdeh’s ideology in Armenian society is dangerous,” MP Ganjali added.

The Azerbaijani lawmaker emphasized that the US and Western countries prefer to keep mum on this dangerous tendency in Armenia.

“Why do countries like the US and France, which finance organizations dealing with the preparation of reports on media freedom and human rights remain silent? It is obvious that various tools are used against any state that disagrees with the policies of the abovementioned countries, protects its national interests and avoids taking conformist actions. These countries keep turning a blind eye to the promotion of Nzdeh’s ideology in Armenia which does not pursue an independent policy,” MP Ganjali said.

He stressed that Armenia’s possible involvement in the US' latest report on religious freedom in Azerbaijan is obvious.

“Representatives of different religions have been peacefully co-existing in Azerbaijan for thousands of years. Therefore, such an approach by the US is insincere. We are once again convinced that some international organizations have discredited themselves and become a tool in the hands of these countries,” the lawmaker added.

News.Az