Gas cylinder explosion in Armenia injures two workers

An explosion has happened on the petrol station in the Syunik region of Armenia, the country's Emergency Situations Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the explosion of the gas cylinder led to the explosion. 

Two employees of the station were injured and hospitalized, Novosti Armenia reported.

News.Az


