Gas price in Europe surpasses $800 per 1,000 cubic meters

The price of gas in Europe during trading on September 14 broke a record and exceeded $800 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to the ICE exchange.

So, the price of the October futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands on Tuesday reached $801.2 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 65.5 euro per MWh.

Earlier, the price of gas exceeded $770, $780 and $790 per 1,000 cubic meters.

On Monday, the price of natural gas in Europe exceeded $730, $740, $750 and $760 per 1,000 cubic meters.

