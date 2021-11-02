Gas price in Europe up above $850 per 1,000 cubic meters

+ ↺ − 16 px

The gas price in Europe rose above $850 per 1,000 cubic meters on London’s ICE exchange during Tuesday trading after diving below $740 on the previous day, according to trading data, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The price of gas futures for December delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands went up to $854 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 71.155 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh) on Tuesday. The total increase of the price during the day exceeds 6%.

The gas price reached the peak level of $890 per 1,000 cubic meters on Monday, going down after that during the day though, diving below $740.

The price of gas in Europe started declining last week after Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked Gazprom with increasing supplies to the company’s European underground storage facilities after completion of gas pumping into Russian storage facilities on November 8. Chief Executive Officer of the gas holding Aleksei Miller assured Gazprom would fulfill the task.

News.Az