Hakan Fidan: Diplomacy is the only solution to global problems

Hakan Fidan: Diplomacy is the only solution to global problems

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Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that diplomacy must remain the only way to resolve global challenges, speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Fidan described the forum as a global brand, noting that its key distinction lies in its ability to bring countries and leaders together for dialogue and cooperation, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He said the world is facing growing uncertainty, stressing that shaping the future has become one of today’s most pressing challenges.

Referring to recent developments in the Middle East, Fidan emphasized the importance of sustaining ceasefires and preventing renewed escalation.

Fidan underlined that diplomacy should be the only path to resolving global problems, arguing that international crises are increasingly interconnected and reinforcing one another.

He said the key question facing the world is what kind of vision and political will will shape the future in an era of overlapping crises.

According to the minister, global and regional issues will be discussed in Antalya, where shared ideas are expected to help produce collective solutions.

He added that crises are no longer temporary disruptions but have become a defining feature of the current international system, requiring coordinated diplomatic engagement.

News.Az