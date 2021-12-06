Gas transit agreement between Iran, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan is of great importance: Iranian leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The gas transit agreement signed between Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan in Ashgabat is an important document,” President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi said in his interview with a state TV channel of the country.

“This agreement will turn Iran into a gas transit hub of the region and promote the economic growth of all the three participating countries,” he added.

The gas agreement was signed on November 28, 2021, in the Turkmen capital, Ashgabat, on the sidelines of the 15th Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization. Under the agreement, up to 2 billion cubic meters of gas will be annually transported from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan through Iran.

