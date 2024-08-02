Gasum sells exclusively biogas at its finnish gas filling stations going forward

+ ↺ − 16 px

From the end of this summer, only biogas will be distributed at Gasum's gas filling stations in Finland. This means that Gasum's Finnish filling stations will no longer offer the option to fill up with natural gas.

J. Kurra, Vice President, Transport Finland, Gasum said: we have invested in increasing the availability of biogas, and now we can be confident that biogas will continue to be readily available for road transport also in the future; Gasum's strategic goal is to briskly increase the supply of renewable gas in the Nordic markets and thus enable low-emission transport by land and sea.During August, Gasum's stations will undergo modification work in which, for example, natural gas price markings will be removed from pylons. On 30 August, natural gas will be completely removed from automatic filling machines as an alternative.Gasum currently has a total of 45 gas filling stations in Finland, and the next one will open in Rauma in the autumn.17 of the stations sell liquefied gas, as will the upcoming Rauma station.Biogas is a readily available and cost-effective way to reduce transport emissions.The use of biogas reduces fuel lifecycle emissions by an average of 90% compared to traditional fossil fuels, such as diesel.

News.Az