Emirates issues flight update after drone incident near Dubai airport

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Emirates has announced it will operate a limited flight schedule starting from 10:00 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT) following disruptions caused by a fire at Dubai International Airport, News.Az reports.

The disruption occurred after a drone struck a fuel tank near the airport, triggering a fire that forced authorities to temporarily close the airport and suspend all flight operations.

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In an update on X, Emirates said it would gradually resume services but warned that some flights scheduled for today have been cancelled due to the earlier incident.

Passengers are advised to check the airline’s latest updates and flight status before travelling, as operations remain affected while the situation stabilises.

News.Az