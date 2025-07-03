Gaza hospital director killed in Israeli air strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

The director of Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital, Dr. Marwan Sultan, was killed along with family members in an Israeli air strike on his home in Gaza City, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Described as a devoted medical professional, Sultan’s death was condemned as a “heinous crime against our medical cadres.”

The Israeli military said it targeted a “key Hamas terrorist” in the area and is reviewing claims of civilian casualties, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Dr. Sultan’s daughter told the Associated Press that his room was directly hit by an F-16 missile, though he was unaffiliated with any group.

The Indonesian Hospital had earlier been declared out of service due to repeated Israeli attacks. According to the UN, there are now no functioning hospitals in northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, a strike on a tent sheltering displaced people in Khan Younis’ al-Mawasi “safe zone” killed at least five people, including children. Survivors described the attack as a devastating surprise while they slept.

Across Gaza, 139 people were reported killed in the past 24 hours. Aid groups warn of worsening conditions, with displaced families enduring extreme heat without water, electricity, or shelter.

Israel maintains that Hamas uses civilians as human shields and continues to restrict humanitarian aid as ceasefire talks stall. Since October 7, over 57,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to local health authorities.

News.Az