Gaza is an integral part of the State of Palestine - Mahmoud Abbas

"Our people are loyal to their homeland and will drive out the invaders from their lands, no matter the cost," Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said during a speech at the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, News.az reports.

According to him, since October 7, 40,000 people have been killed in Gaza, there are 80,000 wounded and 10,000 are missing."Despite this, our people will not break, will not surrender, we will continue to stand tall and will not abandon our land. Gaza is an integral part of the State of Palestine. No other state can be established in Gaza. We will rebuild Gaza. We will do this to establish our independent State of Palestine in the future, with East Jerusalem as its capital," Mahmoud Abbas stressed.Mahmoud Abbas accused Israel of "seeking to eliminate the existence of Palestine and to deport Palestinians once again" and added that "Israel will not achieve this goal."

