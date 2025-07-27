Gazeta Prawna: Poland cannot service Abrams purchased from the US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland does not have the capacity to carry out maintenance on American Abrams tanks, News.Az informs.

This statement was made by the head of the Polish military aircraft plant No. 1, Jacek Goszynski.

"The Abrams tanks are equipped with AGT1500C turboshaft aircraft engines, which require specialized maintenance at certified factories. Unfortunately, these requirements were not taken into account when deciding to purchase these tanks," he told Gazeta Prawna.

Goszynski specified that in addition to Abrams tanks, Poland has purchased several repair and recovery vehicles with the same engines. "We are preparing to create an authorized service center for these engines in Poland, but this is a very complex and expensive task," added the director of the military enterprise.

In 2022, Warsaw signed an agreement with Washington to purchase 250 Abrams tanks in the M1A2 SEPv3 version manufactured by General Dynamics Land Systems, GDLS. They are to be delivered in 2025-2026. Also, according to the publication Defense Industry Europe, as part of this deal, the United States will ship Poland 26 M88A2 armored recovery vehicles and 17 M1074 tank-launched bridges.

The total amount allocated by the Polish authorities for the purchase of new tanks was 23.3 billion zlotys (6 billion dollars). 250 combat vehicles will be enough to equip four tank battalions.

