Gazprom and Iran agree on LNG projects

Russian gas giant Gazprom and Iran's Industrial Development and Renovation Organization signed have signed a memorandum of strategic cooperation, Gazprom said in a statement.

Gazprom has agreed with the Industrial Development and Renovation Organization to consider cooperation in gas liquefaction in Iran with further sales of LNG in third countries, as well as in deep processing of gas and of gas chemistry in Iran, the company said, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

The memorandum was signed today by Gazprom Deputy Chairman Vitaly Markelov and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran Mansour Moazzami.

