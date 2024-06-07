Gazprom inks deals with Kazakhstan for transit to Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gazprom, a Russian energy giant, has signed contracts with Kazakhstan for gas transit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The documents were signed on the sideliness of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), News.Az reports citing TASS.Gazprom also signed a contract for the supply of gas to the north and south of Kyrgyzstan.In addition, Gazprom and Kazakhstan signed an action plan to prepare facilities of the Central Asia - Center pipeline system to increase the transportation of Russian gas to Uzbekistan.In June 2023, Uzbekistan concluded a two-year gas purchase agreement with Gazprom. The daily supply volume is 9 million cubic meters and the annual volume is almost 2.8 billion cubic meters. Deliveries under this agreement began on October 7, 2023.By November 1, 2025, Gazprom plans to begin supplying significantly larger volumes of gas to the countries of Central Asia via the Central Asia - Center gas pipeline. At SPIEF, the company also announced plans to conclude medium-term fifteen-year contracts with Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.In February 2024, it was reported that the government of Uzbekistan intends to upgrade the republic’s main gas system in order to increase gas imports from the Russian Federation by 3.5 times, that is, from 9 million to 32 million cubic meters per day.

News.Az