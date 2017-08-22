Gazprom, SOCAR mull issues of gas supplies to Azerbaijan
- 22 Aug 2017 08:11
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 124671
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/gazprom-socar-mull-issues-of-gas-supplies-to-azerbaijan Copied
St. Petersburg yesterday hosted a working meeting between Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev.
Gazprom reports that president (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev and Alexey Miller discussed issues of natural gas supplies to Azerbaijan, Fineko/abc.az reports.
On September 11, 2015, Gazprom Export and Azeri Methanol Company (AzMeCo) signed a medium-term contract on the purchase and sale of up to 2 bn cubic meters of gas per year.
News.Az