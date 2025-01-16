Gazprom to discuss closure of representative offices in Brussels, Tokyo

+ ↺ − 16 px

The board of directors of Gazprom will meet on January 28 to discuss the liquidation of the company’s representative offices in Brussels and Tokyo, according to a statement from the holding.

"The agenda of the meeting of the board of directors [includes] liquidation of a representative office of Gazprom in the Kingdom of Belgium in the city of Brussels, liquidation of a representative office of Gazprom in Japan in the city of Tokyo," the statement reads, News.Az reports, citing TASS. The board of directors of Gazprom will also consider extension of the term of office of a board member.Russia’s gas holding opened a representative office in Brussels in December 2013.

News.Az