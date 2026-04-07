GDACS: Floods and mudslides hit Azerbaijan, hundreds displaced

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Heavy rainfall triggered flooding and mudslides across Azerbaijan in early April 2026, marking the second severe weather event to strike the country within just one week.

According to data from the Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System, the disaster has forced 356 people to leave their homes, News.Az reports.

The event, registered under GDACS ID FL 1103818, occurred between March 27 and April 7.

Despite the destruction scale, the overall GDACS alert score remains relatively low at 0.5, indicating a limited humanitarian impact based on the scale of the disaster, population exposure, and vulnerability levels.

Meteorological assessments show that intense rainfall led to the rapid rise of water levels, causing localized flooding and triggering mudslides in several areas. Emergency services have been deployed to assess damage, assist affected residents, and restore normal conditions.

This latest incident comes shortly after another bout of severe weather in the region, highlighting growing concerns over increasingly frequent extreme climate events in Azerbaijan.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, while further assessments are expected in the coming days to determine the full extent of the damage.

News.Az