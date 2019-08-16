GDP for AZN 45 bn produced this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

For the past 7 months of the current year, Azerbaijan produced AZN 44.47 bn or 2.5% of GDP more against the 2018 same term.

The State Statistics Committee reports that GDP per capita reached 4,499.5 manats.

According to the Committee, value-added increased by 16.9% in the field of information and communication, in agriculture, forestry, and fisheries by 6.3%, tourist accommodation, and catering by 4.3 %, industry by 3.3%, trade, repair of vehicles by 2.9%, transport and warehousing by 2.6%, other services by 1.7%, and in the construction sector decreased by 9.1%. In the nonoil sector of the economy, value-added grew by 3% and in the oil & gas sector by 1.9%.

