Yandex metrika counter

GDP for AZN 45 bn produced this year

  • Economics
  • Share
GDP for AZN 45 bn produced this year

For the past 7 months of the current year, Azerbaijan produced AZN 44.47 bn or 2.5% of GDP more against the 2018 same term.

The State Statistics Committee reports that GDP per capita reached 4,499.5 manats.

According to the Committee, value-added increased by 16.9% in the field of information and communication, in agriculture, forestry, and fisheries by 6.3%, tourist accommodation, and catering by 4.3 %, industry by 3.3%, trade, repair of vehicles by 2.9%, transport and warehousing by 2.6%, other services by 1.7%, and in the construction sector decreased by 9.1%. In the nonoil sector of the economy, value-added grew by 3% and in the oil & gas sector by 1.9%.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      