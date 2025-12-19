Geely recalls over 5,500 cars in UAE

+ ↺ − 16 px

AGMC, the UAE distributor for Geely, has issued a recall of 5,584 Emgrand sedans built between August 3, 2023, and July 4, 2024, following a safety alert from the automaker’s headquarters in Hangzhou.

The recall concerns faulty fuel filler caps. Non-vented caps can accumulate vacuum pressure over time, which may deform fuel tanks and create a risk of leaks if the cap comes into contact with the fuel pump plunger, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

Owners face no cost for replacement caps, carbon canister cleaning and inspections, with defective parts swapped free by AGMC teams.

Geely pinpointed the issue to caps lacking vents, trapping pressure after prolonged driving. Worst cases see tank deformation pressing against pump components, creating leakage hazards. Affected models span nearly a year of production, hitting UAE roads hard. “We are here to assist all Geely Emgrand owners who are affected by this recall. Our expert technicians will quickly replace the faulty part and make sure everyone can drive away with confidence,” said Prasanth Karthikeyan, Head of Aftersales for Geely Brands at AGMC.

