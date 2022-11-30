“Gender Azerbaijan” portal presented in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A presentation ceremony for the “Gender Azerbaijan” portal was held in Baku on Wednesday.

The ceremony was co-organized by the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Family, Women and Children Affairs and the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), News.Az reports.

Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, Zubeyde Oyan, Economic Attaché at the German Embassy in Baku, Karin Hörhan, GIZ Office Azerbaijan Country Director, as well as representatives of non-governmental organizations and media, took part in the ceremony.

The portal developed in order to strengthen coordination and efficiency among responsible persons will serve to implement activities in the field of gender equality based on more transparent principles.

The portal will contain information related to legislation, education, institutional mechanisms and research in the field of gender equality.

News.Az