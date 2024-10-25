Geneva hosted a briefing on the Green Digital Action initiative to be held during COP29

Geneva hosted a briefing on the Green Digital Action initiative to be held during COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px





A briefing was held for the heads and diplomats of the diplomatic missions of several foreign countries accredited in Geneva, says Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, News.Az reports

Representatives from about 30 missions operating in Geneva participated in the briefing.The importance of joint efforts to utilize the transformative potential of digitalization to enhance climate action and sustainability was emphasized during the briefing. It was noted that on November 16, for the first time in History, the Digitalization Day will be held within COP29 . This, in turn, will provide an additional impetus for discussions on the indispensable role of digital technologies in combating the climate crisis and will encourage joint efforts in this direction.On that day, a high-level round table on Green Digital Action will be held, and a Declaration on Green Digital Action will be adopted as the final document. The Declaration will mitigate the negative environmental impacts of rapid digitalization and serve as a framework for collaboration to enhance climate-related actions and sustainability.

News.Az