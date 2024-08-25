Geopolitical Calendar: August-December, 2024
The 2024 Geopolitical Calendar by Control Risks outlines significant global political events that could impact worldwide political and economic dynamics. Key events include Hungary's presidency of the EU Council, numerous national elections (including in the U.S., Russia, Ukraine, the European Parliament, and many other countries), and major international summits like the NATO summit in Washington, the G20 summit in Brazil, and the Summer Olympics in Paris. These events could drive significant changes in global politics and economics.
For more details, you can view the full calendar here .
For more details, you can view the full calendar here .