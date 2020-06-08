George Floyd protests: Bail for Derek Chauvin set at $1.25 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin appeared virtually in a Minneapolis court Monday, where Judge Jeannice Reding granted the prosecutor’s motion to set unconditional bail at $1.25 million, or $1 million with conditions.

Those conditions include being law-abiding, making future appearances, not working in a security or law enforcement capacity, surrendering firearms or ammunition and any firearm permit, not to leave Minnesota, and no contact with George Floyd’s family. He would also need to waive extradition upon his release.

The defense did not object to the prosecutor’s bail proposal.

Chauvin — who pressed his knee on George Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes — was arrested last month and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Last week, prosecutors added a second-degree murder charge.

