Georgia again declares readiness to act as mediator between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Georgia again declares readiness to act as mediator between Azerbaijan and Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

By taking an unbiased and neutral position, Georgia is ready to act as a mediator between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili as he addressed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Tbilisi State Azerbaijan Drama Theatre named after Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

"The Georgian government is ready to participate in the establishment of a lasting peace in the region," PM Garibashvili emphasized.

The Georgian PM described the construction of the Theatre, which is being carried out as part of the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as a manifestation of fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

PM Garibashvili recalled President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s recent visit to Georgia, describing it as very productive.

The Georgian PM also expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov for visiting Georgia to attend the 4th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum.

News.Az